Welcome to Ghana
With its welcoming beaches, gorgeous hinterland, rich culture, vibrant cities, diverse wildlife, easy transport and affable inhabitants, it's no wonder Ghana is sometimes labelled 'Africa for beginners'.
It's easy to come here for a week or a month, but no trip can be complete without a visit to Ghana's coastal forts, poignant reminders of a page of history that defined our modern world.
Travel north and you'll feel like you've arrived in a different country, with a different religion, geography and cultural practices. The beauty is that this diversity exists so harmoniously, a joy to experience and a wonder to behold in uncertain times.
Top experiences in Ghana
Recent articles
Ghana activities
Full-Day Private Tour of Accra
This tour will take you some historic sites of the city to places such as the National Museum which has exhibits on some ancient relics from both Ghana and other parts of Africa. You will also see the site of Ghana’s first president and the African of the millennium Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum, the WEB Dubois Centre for Pan African Culture and shopping spree to put your negotiation skills to test. You will also see some markets of Accra, landmarks, fantasy coffins etc.
Cape Coast Guided Day Tour
Begin with pickup at your hotel in Accra, then travel southwest along the coast to the Cape Coast Castle, a 2.5-hour trip. Upon arrival at the castle, start exploring with a guide, who will share the tragic history of the moving site. Cape Coast Castle is one of roughly 40 “slave castles” along West Africa’s Gold Coast, and was the final stop for some enslaved Africans on the “middle passage” trading route to the Americas. Visiting the castle, dungeons, and individual cells with a guide offers insight into the conditions that enslaved Africans faced, and into the dark history of slavery in Africa. After the Cape Coast Castle tour, continue to Kakum National Park, a coastal forest that’s home to hundreds of bird species, a remarkable population of forest elephants, and endangered animals that include the giant bongo antelope, Diana monkey, and yellow-backed duiker. Follow a hiking trail to the park’s 1,150-foot (350-meter) canopy walkway, a series of seven bridges linking enormous trees, and listen to the sound of tropical bird song in the surrounding forest. Throughout the walk, your guide will help explain the social, cultural, and medicinal significance of the plants and trees you see, and help spot wildlife at the edge of the trail. Following the canopy walkway, begin the return trip to Accra, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Half-Day Accra City Tour
This 5 hour tour will commence at the convinience of the client and first visit the Makola Market with its beautiful display of products. Continue to the old suburbs of Accra such as the British, Dutch, Brazillian and Danish Accras. Following this will be the Kwame Nkrumah Museum and Park to learn about the African of the last century, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and shop at the Art Centre in Accra before retiring the day. This mini tour of Accra will take you to the core of the city to explore places such as the Makola Market which is the largest open market in Accra. This fascinating market has been compartimentalized into various sections to make shopping easy for buyers. You will have the chance to walk through this unusual busy market and even get the chance to bargain for stuff you would like to purchase. We will continue the tour to the oldest suburbs of the city to explore British Accra as identified by the Fort James, Dutch Accra as identified by the Ussher Fort, Danish Accra as marked by the Christianborg Castle and Brazil Accra in Ga Mashie identified by settlements of Returnee slaves from Brazilfollowing the abolishing of the infamous slave trade. You will visit the Kwame Nkrumah Park to learn about the Great Pan-African who championed the course for Africa's independence and liberation. See his final resting place after being buried thrice. End up at the Art Centre for shopping.
6-Hour Small Group Accra City Tour with Hotel Pickup
Enjoy a captivating city tour lead by licensed and experienced tour guide. Explore Accra’s famous administrative and economic districts and marvel at uniquely African architecture. 9am - Depart Accra Hotel/ Residence in an air conditioned car provided by the tour 9:45am - Arrival at the W.E.B. Dubois Center for Pan African Culture. This is the memorial building for one of Americas most renowned civil rights activists and authors. Here you'll about his legacy, his teachings and contributions to the early civil rights and Pan-African Movement as well as his connection to Ghana. Depart Center at 10:30am. 10:45am - Arrival at the Independence Square and Black Star Square world famous symbols of Ghana's unique cultural heritage. Learn about Ghana's post colonial history especially its renowned journey to independence in 1957. Depart at 11:45am 12:30pm – 1pm - Have Lunch (self-provided) between. 1pm - After Lunch visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park a longstanding memorial to Ghana's first President and Founding Father. Depart the Memorial Park at 1:45pm 2pm - Arrival at the Accra Art Center the most popular center for discovering and purchasing traditional arts and crafts made by talented Ghanaian artists from around the country. Marvel at the very best in arts, crafts and fashion at this center. Engage with vibrant artists and pick up the perfect Ghanaian souvenir for family and friends. 3pm - Depart Arts center and enjoy some free personal time. You can choose to explore more of the city's exciting hot spots or return to your hotel. Tour ends at 3:30pm
Accra Food Tour: Markets, Dinner and Cooking Class
Meet your guide in central Accra and start your walking tour of its food markets and outlets. Hit the streets and enjoy food stop after food stop to see and sample the wares at an array of roadside stalls!Eating from market stands and roadside carts is commonplace in Accra, as it is throughout West Africa, and provides visitors with a great insight into the culinary scene. Most recipes and cooking styles have evolved over centuries and have been passed down the generations. Watch the vendors prepare their dishes in front of you, adding to the thrill and color of the experience.With your guide, see the market traders conjure up everything from bubbling stews to grilled fish and vegetables and fresh juices. Your guide will explain the ingredients on show, and help you haggle. Try some of the delicacies, enjoy a shot of liqueur (usually schnapps) and chat to the locals to discover more about their cooking traditions and customs.Next, hop inside your tro-tro with your guide and ride to the famous Pink Hostel, a popular place to stay for visitors. Here, meet a professional local chef and head into the kitchen to learn the secrets behind some popular staples. Watch as the chef whips up a dish or two and then have a go yourself! Perhaps learn how to make kenkey — a delicious fisherman’s soup — or other Ghanaian favorites before savoring your creations for dinner.Afterward, your tour ends outside the Pink Hostel. Your guide will provide directions to wherever you’re heading, or you can stay in the area to explore Accra’s markets independently.
Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle
Cape Coast Castle Visit the Cape Coast Castle (built by the Swedes in 1653AD) as well as the West African Historical Museum. Have a guided tour by a licensed tour guide and learn about its deep history. Elmina Castle (built by the Portuguese in 1482AD) Visit the Elmina Castle (built by the Portuguese in 1482AD) and see the stoic Male and female dungeons that were used to hold African Slaves during the Slave Trade. Learn about the powerfully symbolic Door of No Return, the last exit point for slaves been transported to the Americas. Road transportation in air conditioned vehicle A trained driver/ tour guide to escort the group for duration of tour