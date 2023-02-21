Shop
Once the capital of the rich and powerful Ashanti kingdom, Ghana's second city is still dripping with Ashanti traditions. Its heart, the huge Kejetia market, throbs like a traditional talking drum and its wares spill into the city so that no matter where you are in Kumasi, it sometimes feels like one enormous marketplace.
From afar, the Kejetia Market looks like an alien mothership landed in the centre of Kumasi. Closer up, the rusting tin roofs of this huge market (often…
This museum may be small but the personalised tour included with admission is a fascinating introduction to Ashanti culture and history. Among the…
Manhyia Palace was built by the British in 1925 to receive Prempeh I when he returned from a quarter of a century of exile in the Seychelles to resume…
The National Cultural Centre is set within peaceful, shaded grounds and includes craft workshops, where you can see brassworking, woodcarving, pottery…
This grand red-brick Methodist Church is the largest in the region.
