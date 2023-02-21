Kumasi

view of the kejetia market in kumasi, ghana, the biggest market in West African 160697002

Getty Images

Overview

Once the capital of the rich and powerful Ashanti kingdom, Ghana's second city is still dripping with Ashanti traditions. Its heart, the huge Kejetia market, throbs like a traditional talking drum and its wares spill into the city so that no matter where you are in Kumasi, it sometimes feels like one enormous marketplace.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • kejetia market, kumasi

    Kejetia Market

    Kumasi

    From afar, the Kejetia Market looks like an alien mothership landed in the centre of Kumasi. Closer up, the rusting tin roofs of this huge market (often…

  • Prempeh II Jubilee Museum

    Prempeh II Jubilee Museum

    Kumasi

    This museum may be small but the personalised tour included with admission is a fascinating introduction to Ashanti culture and history. Among the…

  • Manhyia Palace Museum

    Manhyia Palace Museum

    Kumasi

    Manhyia Palace was built by the British in 1925 to receive Prempeh I when he returned from a quarter of a century of exile in the Seychelles to resume…

  • National Cultural Centre

    National Cultural Centre

    Kumasi

    The National Cultural Centre is set within peaceful, shaded grounds and includes craft workshops, where you can see brassworking, woodcarving, pottery…

