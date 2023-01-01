Manhyia Palace Museum

Manhyia Palace was built by the British in 1925 to receive Prempeh I when he returned from a quarter of a century of exile in the Seychelles to resume residence in Kumasi. It was used by the Ashanti kings until 1974; the current Asantehene now lives in a modern compound behind the museum. All visits start with a 10-minute video telling the story of Asante people, followed by a tour of the palace.

On display is the original furniture, set up as it would have been at the time, as well as lifelike wax figures of previous Ashanti kings. During the festivities of Adae, which take place every 42 days, the Asantehene receives visitors; it's a fairly formal occasion but travellers are welcome.