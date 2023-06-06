Cape Coast

Overview

Forever haunted by the colonial horrors of the past, Cape Coast is one of Africa's most culturally significant spots. This former European colonial capital, originally named Cabo Corso by the Portuguese, was once the largest centre for the trade of enslaved people in West Africa. At the height of the trade it received trafficked people from locations as far away as Niger and Burkina Faso, and enslaved people were kept locked up in the bowels of Cape Coast's imposing castle. At the shoreline, these enslaved people were herded onto vessels like cattle, irrevocably altering the lives of generations to come.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Fishing boats and Cape Coast castle

    Cape Coast Castle

    Cape Coast

    Cape Coast’s imposing, whitewashed castle commands the heart of town, overlooking the sea. Once one of the world's most important slave-holding sites, it…

  • Wesley Methodist Cathedral

    Wesley Methodist Cathedral

    Cape Coast

    This gracious old church was set up by missionaries of the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society in 1835, making it one of the oldest (and largest)…

  • Fort Victoria

    Fort Victoria

    Cape Coast

    Built in 1821 on a hillside in western Cape Coast, Fort Victoria was used as an outlook post by the British, hence the stunning views out over the town.

  • Fort William

    Fort William

    Cape Coast

    This former lookout post and lighthouse was built in 1820, and has wide-ranging views over the town.

