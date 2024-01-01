Fort Victoria

Cape Coast

LoginSave

Built in 1821 on a hillside in western Cape Coast, Fort Victoria was used as an outlook post by the British, hence the stunning views out over the town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fishing boats and Cape Coast castle

    Cape Coast Castle

    0.59 MILES

    Cape Coast’s imposing, whitewashed castle commands the heart of town, overlooking the sea. Once one of the world's most important slave-holding sites, it…

  • Fishermen and their colourful boats in front of St George's Castle.

    St George's Castle

    7.01 MILES

    St George’s Castle, a Unesco heritage site, was built as a trading post by the Portuguese in 1482, and captured by the Dutch in 1637. It was expanded when…

  • TI 120

    Kakum National Park

    22.56 MILES

    Tucked away in this small pocket of rainforest are endangered forest elephants, colobus monkeys, 300 species of bird and a staggering 600 species of…

  • Fort William

    Fort William

    10.25 MILES

    Now open to the public, this former slave fort hosts lively and fascinating tours, delivered by enthusiastic guides. Having served as a prison from 1962…

  • Wesley Methodist Cathedral

    Wesley Methodist Cathedral

    0.46 MILES

    This gracious old church was set up by missionaries of the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society in 1835, making it one of the oldest (and largest)…

  • Fort William

    Fort William

    0.34 MILES

    This former lookout post and lighthouse was built in 1820, and has wide-ranging views over the town.

View more attractions

Nearby Cape Coast attractions

1. Fort William

0.34 MILES

This former lookout post and lighthouse was built in 1820, and has wide-ranging views over the town.

2. Wesley Methodist Cathedral

0.46 MILES

This gracious old church was set up by missionaries of the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society in 1835, making it one of the oldest (and largest)…

3. Cape Coast Castle

0.59 MILES

Cape Coast’s imposing, whitewashed castle commands the heart of town, overlooking the sea. Once one of the world's most important slave-holding sites, it…

4. St George's Castle

7.01 MILES

St George’s Castle, a Unesco heritage site, was built as a trading post by the Portuguese in 1482, and captured by the Dutch in 1637. It was expanded when…

5. Fort William

10.25 MILES

Now open to the public, this former slave fort hosts lively and fascinating tours, delivered by enthusiastic guides. Having served as a prison from 1962…

6. Kakum National Park

22.56 MILES

Tucked away in this small pocket of rainforest are endangered forest elephants, colobus monkeys, 300 species of bird and a staggering 600 species of…