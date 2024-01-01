Built in 1821 on a hillside in western Cape Coast, Fort Victoria was used as an outlook post by the British, hence the stunning views out over the town.
Fort Victoria
Cape Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.59 MILES
Cape Coast’s imposing, whitewashed castle commands the heart of town, overlooking the sea. Once one of the world's most important slave-holding sites, it…
7.01 MILES
St George’s Castle, a Unesco heritage site, was built as a trading post by the Portuguese in 1482, and captured by the Dutch in 1637. It was expanded when…
22.56 MILES
Tucked away in this small pocket of rainforest are endangered forest elephants, colobus monkeys, 300 species of bird and a staggering 600 species of…
10.25 MILES
Now open to the public, this former slave fort hosts lively and fascinating tours, delivered by enthusiastic guides. Having served as a prison from 1962…
0.46 MILES
This gracious old church was set up by missionaries of the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society in 1835, making it one of the oldest (and largest)…
0.34 MILES
This former lookout post and lighthouse was built in 1820, and has wide-ranging views over the town.
Nearby Cape Coast attractions
0.34 MILES
This former lookout post and lighthouse was built in 1820, and has wide-ranging views over the town.
0.46 MILES
This gracious old church was set up by missionaries of the Wesleyan Methodist Missionary Society in 1835, making it one of the oldest (and largest)…
0.59 MILES
Cape Coast’s imposing, whitewashed castle commands the heart of town, overlooking the sea. Once one of the world's most important slave-holding sites, it…
7.01 MILES
St George’s Castle, a Unesco heritage site, was built as a trading post by the Portuguese in 1482, and captured by the Dutch in 1637. It was expanded when…
10.25 MILES
Now open to the public, this former slave fort hosts lively and fascinating tours, delivered by enthusiastic guides. Having served as a prison from 1962…
22.56 MILES
Tucked away in this small pocket of rainforest are endangered forest elephants, colobus monkeys, 300 species of bird and a staggering 600 species of…