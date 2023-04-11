With its stunning beaches, incredible wildlife and vibrant cities, you'd be forgiven for assuming a trip to gorgeous Ghana would come with a hefty price tag.

However, favorable currency exchange rates make Ghana a generally budget-friendly destination – but, as everywhere, the costs of traveling solo here can quickly add up if you're not careful.

With the right advice to guide you, your trip to Ghana does not have to leave a big dent in your wallet, and there are many ways to save money while traveling around this vibrant West African country. Here are some ways to make the most of your vacation without breaking the bank.

Discover the world's most intriguing experiences with our weekly newsletter delivered straight to your inbox.

Hostels are not commonly advertised in Ghana, but they do exist

An average budget hotel stay in Ghana is about US$40 to US$60 per night – but can go north of US$100 per night in popular cities like Accra. Though not so widely known, Ghana has several hostels with rates starting as low as US$20 per night. Somewhere Nice in Accra offers Wi-Fi, breakfast and pool access for a modest sum. Both dorms and private rooms are available. Though many hostels can be booked upon arrival, we advise booking in advance.

Ditch the Uber and Bolt rides

Uber and Bolt are popular ways to get around Ghana, and though the cost of each ride seems low, they quickly add up. Instead, do as locals do and take minibuses (“tro-tros”) within and between cities in Ghana. Tro-tros operate at almost all times of the day, have set fares and can be as cheap as C3 (US$0.30) for a 30-minute ride. Paying with exact change is appreciated.

Join group tours to visit regions beyond Accra

Group tours are common in Ghana, and they allow travelers to explore different regions at a total price that’s lower than the sum of the separate components. Popular destinations include Cape Coast, where the appalling fortresses that once imprisoned enslaved people remain, and Eastern Ghana, where Boti Waterfalls and Aburi Botanical Gardens are prime attractions.

These tours usually include accommodation, transportation, food and a photographer who will take pictures during the trip. Joining a group tour is also a great way to meet Ghanaians and other visitors. Reputable tour companies include Travel Time Africa, Cytravel Consult and Abusua Travels.

Casual restaurants, called chop bars, offer some of the tastiest food in Ghana at extremely reasonable prices © Tim White / Getty Images

Eat at local chop bars and street food joints

Some of the best food in Ghana can be found on the street – and it’s often very inexpensive. There are plenty of local spots serving delicious, freshly cooked meals, and chop bars are no exception. (In Ghana, the term “chop” means to eat, and bars are common places where Ghanaians gather to eat, hence the term “chop bar.”)

A medium-sized portion of Ghana’s delicious tomato-based jollof rice with meat ranges from C10 to C20 – this is the standard cost of street meals with meat. Ordering meatless, soup-based dishes can reduce the price to around US$0.40. Eating at chop bars also means dodging the expensive taxes that are standard on restaurant bills.

There’s lots to do in Ghana in December, but you’ll pay a premium

December is one of the best times to travel to Ghana because of the nonstop festivities occurring around the country. The Ghanaian diaspora and other visitors from around the world flock to the country at the end of the year to partake in the night-long parties, seasonal festivals and themed daytime events. Unfortunately, all this fun comes at a price – the cost of everything tends to spike for the season. Budget travelers should time their visit for less busy times of the year, such as February to April.

Don’t wait to book your flight

Since flights to Ghana are expensive no matter what time of year it is, it’s best to buy your ticket three to six months in advance to take advantage of the best deals.

Use the STC bus to travel to different regions

The STC bus allows visitors to travel around Ghana safely and for a quarter of the price of flights with domestic airlines. A flight to Tamale from Accra with PassionAir, for example, can cost C1700 round trip but is only C210 with STC. Riding the bus does take longer than a quick flight, but the views you’ll get from your bus seat are much more engaging than what you’ll see from the air. Saving money and the environment in one hit!

Take out more money in a single ATM transaction

Cash is king in Ghana, which means you will need a lot of it as you travel around. C100 may sound like a lot, but it can be quickly spent on a medium-distance Uber ride. To avoid multiple ATM trips, which can come with high withdrawal fees, withdraw around C700 at a time.

Many notable attractions in Ghana, such as the Black Star Gate in Accra, are free to visit © rosn123 / Shutterstock

Balance paid attractions with free ones

Attractions in Ghana are either free, have set low fares or are tip-based. Black Star Square is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Ghana and is completely free to visit. Most attractions have set visitor fees, but these are modest: a ticket to Kakum National Park costs just C60 for non-Ghanaians.

Some attractions have free tours but welcome tips for the tour guide or facility. The Pikworo Slave Camp in the North is a registered site with knowledgeable guides from the area who will take you on a tour; at the end, you’re asked to give what you want. In this case, have a set budget for what you would like to tip. C20 to C50 is a fair range for most tips.

Stroll the markets for great deals on souvenirs

Art Centres are known as some of the best sites to shop for local crafts and other keepsakes in Ghana. Located throughout the country, these marketplaces are composed of stalls overflowing with clothes, keychains, purses, wall art, decor and more. The merchants know that visitors are here to buy – and will accordingly quote prices at three times the market rate.

At Ghana’s many unofficial markets, you can find many of the same goods for less. Ghana has a lively bargaining culture, so be prepared to test your skills. Never accept the first quoted price given to you; instead, make your first counteroffer half of the merchant’s first offer. You’ll almost surely haggle up from there – but you’ll align on a price satisfactory to both parties soon enough, and enjoy a fun cultural exchange to boot.

Daily costs in Ghana