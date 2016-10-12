Accra Food Tour: Markets, Dinner and Cooking Class

Meet your guide in central Accra and start your walking tour of its food markets and outlets. Hit the streets and enjoy food stop after food stop to see and sample the wares at an array of roadside stalls!Eating from market stands and roadside carts is commonplace in Accra, as it is throughout West Africa, and provides visitors with a great insight into the culinary scene. Most recipes and cooking styles have evolved over centuries and have been passed down the generations. Watch the vendors prepare their dishes in front of you, adding to the thrill and color of the experience.With your guide, see the market traders conjure up everything from bubbling stews to grilled fish and vegetables and fresh juices. Your guide will explain the ingredients on show, and help you haggle. Try some of the delicacies, enjoy a shot of liqueur (usually schnapps) and chat to the locals to discover more about their cooking traditions and customs.Next, hop inside your tro-tro with your guide and ride to the famous Pink Hostel, a popular place to stay for visitors. Here, meet a professional local chef and head into the kitchen to learn the secrets behind some popular staples. Watch as the chef whips up a dish or two and then have a go yourself! Perhaps learn how to make kenkey — a delicious fisherman’s soup — or other Ghanaian favorites before savoring your creations for dinner.Afterward, your tour ends outside the Pink Hostel. Your guide will provide directions to wherever you’re heading, or you can stay in the area to explore Accra’s markets independently.