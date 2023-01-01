Jamestown originated as a community that emerged around the 17th-century British James Fort, merging with Accra as the city grew. These days, Jamestown is one the poorer neighbourhoods of Accra – full of beautifully dishevelled colonial buildings, clapboard houses and corrugated iron shacks – but it remains vibrant. For a great view of the city and the busy and colourful fishing harbour (haze and pollution permitting), climb to the top of the whitewashed lighthouse.

There are several boxing gyms in Jamestown that have nurtured a long line of local kids into champions. You'll see plenty of posters around. For entertainment there's the excellent Jamestown Cafe and adjacent gallery.