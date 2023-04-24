Accra

Ghana's beating heart is sure to inspire love letters. The capital's markets are flush with color and activity – local vendors are as likely to engage in a lengthy conversation as they are to sell you a bolt of vibrant Ghanaian fabric.

  • Kids play football in an abandoned house, Jamestown

    Jamestown

    Accra

    Jamestown originated as a community that emerged around the 17th-century British James Fort, merging with Accra as the city grew. These days, Jamestown is…

  • Independence Arch, Independence Square

    Independence Square

    Accra

    Independence Sq, also known as Black Star Sq, is a vast, empty expanse of concrete overlooked by spectator stands of Stalinesque grace. The square is…

  • Nkrumah Mausoleum, final resting place of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, Accra, Ghana, Africa

    Kwame Nkrumah Park and Mausoleum

    Accra

    This tranquil park is full of bronze statues, fountains and wandering peacocks, with the mausoleum of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first leader, at its heart…

  • Saturday market and beer garden, Goethe-Institut

    Goethe-Institut

    Accra

    Goethe-Institut, the cultural arm of the German government in Ghana, is also a popular events venue in Accra. If you’re in town on the first Saturday in…

  • Ghana, Greater Accra, Accra. Labadi beach is Accra's premiere beach - horse rides are one of the attractions.

    Labadi Beach

    Accra

    Come the weekend people flock to Accra's most popular beach to play ball games, frolic in the surf, go horse riding along the sand or party to loud dance…

  • Crowded Makola Market in central Accra.

    Makola Market

    Accra

    There is no front door or welcoming sign to the Makola Market. Before you know it, you've been sucked in by the human undertow from the usual pavements…

  • ANO Centre for Cultural Research

    ANO Centre for Cultural Research

    Accra

    This arts institution, which takes its name from the word 'grandmother' in Akan, was founded by Ghanaian art historian, writer and filmmaker Nana…

  • The Studio

    The Studio

    Accra

    Ghanaian photographer Francis Kokoroko and his friends regularly host cultural events and art talks at this tiny, unbranded studio on the top floor of the…

Best Things to Do

With an extensive restaurant scene, exhilarating nightlife and incredible history, running out of things to do in Accra simply isn’t possible. 

Latest stories from Accra

2BG2TXK Crowd dancing at a stage show on Labadi Beach, Accra, Ghana.

Activities

The 11 best things to do when visiting Accra

Sep 29, 2022 • 7 min read

