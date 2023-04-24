Shop
Ghana's beating heart is sure to inspire love letters. The capital's markets are flush with color and activity – local vendors are as likely to engage in a lengthy conversation as they are to sell you a bolt of vibrant Ghanaian fabric.
Jamestown originated as a community that emerged around the 17th-century British James Fort, merging with Accra as the city grew. These days, Jamestown is…
Independence Sq, also known as Black Star Sq, is a vast, empty expanse of concrete overlooked by spectator stands of Stalinesque grace. The square is…
Kwame Nkrumah Park and Mausoleum
This tranquil park is full of bronze statues, fountains and wandering peacocks, with the mausoleum of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first leader, at its heart…
Goethe-Institut, the cultural arm of the German government in Ghana, is also a popular events venue in Accra. If you’re in town on the first Saturday in…
Come the weekend people flock to Accra's most popular beach to play ball games, frolic in the surf, go horse riding along the sand or party to loud dance…
There is no front door or welcoming sign to the Makola Market. Before you know it, you've been sucked in by the human undertow from the usual pavements…
ANO Centre for Cultural Research
This arts institution, which takes its name from the word 'grandmother' in Akan, was founded by Ghanaian art historian, writer and filmmaker Nana…
Ghanaian photographer Francis Kokoroko and his friends regularly host cultural events and art talks at this tiny, unbranded studio on the top floor of the…
Best Things to Do
With an extensive restaurant scene, exhilarating nightlife and incredible history, running out of things to do in Accra simply isn’t possible.Read article
