Goethe-Institut, the cultural arm of the German government in Ghana, is also a popular events venue in Accra. If you’re in town on the first Saturday in the month, don’t miss the market where you can find everything from fresh pasta and organic vegetables to paintings and handicrafts. There is also a small biergarten-style restaurant selling German beer, bratwurst and sauerkraut. Check the programme to see what concerts or movies are on.