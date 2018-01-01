7-Day Ghana Holiday Coastal Tour

Day 1 : Accra - Cape Coast - Axim Leave Accra in the morning, heading down to Cape Coast. Along the way, you will see some of rural Ghana and some Pusoban shrines. Reaching Cape Coast, you will visit the Cape Coast Castle, which used to be the seat of the English Government of the then Gold Coast colony. After the castle excursion, take in the view and a great meal at a local restaurant on the beach (own expense). Wander the lazy streets of the city, exploring the colonial architecture and the wall paintings. After, drive to Elmina for guided walking tour of the over 700 year-old town. Learn about the economic, political, historical and cultural including the colorful boats and fishing harbor aspects of Elmina. The history of this place explains the Portuguese, Dutch, and British influences. Continue to Axim to your sun-drenched tropical beach accommodation on the coast.Day 2: Axim (L)Spend the day floating in the calm bay, taking a casual welcome community walk or bike ride through the townships, where you can engage in spontaneous interactions with the local Nzema tribe. Stop by a typical eatery to taste a local dish for lunch. Overnight at your beach resort.Day 3: Jungle Hike (L)Today you will have the opportunity to take a short hike to a near by jungle to experience the beautiful scenery. See some the local and economically important trees near the beach area. Go kayaking and explore a protected private bay area within the reach of the local community. Overnight at your beach resort.Day 4:Fort San Antonio - Boboewusi Island (L)Take a guided tour of Fort San Antonio to learn about the Dutch and Portuguese trading past at west coast of Ghana. Continue on to tour Boboewusi Island and the lighthouse. Climb to the top of the lighthouse to discover awesome views of the countryside with its long stretches of sandy beach.Day 5: Anaska - Beyin (L)Your will have a full day outside Axim today. Drive to Ankasa Resource Reserve.Take a nature hike to the Bamboo Cathedral, then on to Beyin, where you will take a boat ride through the beautiful wetlands of the Amamsuri, the largest swamp forest in Ghana. Arrive at Beyin and visit the Nzuelzo Village on stilts. Greet the chief and take your tour of this amazing architecture. Continue to Fort Apollonia which houses the Museum of Nzema Culture and History, then back to Axim and your resort.Day 6: Axim (L)Today is a free day to enjoy the beach area of your accommodations.Day 7: Axim - AccraDrive back to Accra from Axim, making a detour to explore Fort Metal Cross. This fort was built by the British as a trading post in the 17th century. Continue to Kakum National Park to take canopy walk, then return to Accra.