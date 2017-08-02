Viator Exclusive: Game of Thrones' Tour

Meet your guide at Pile Square in Dubrovnik's Old Town, and set off on a stroll, seeing some of the filming locations used in Game of Thrones; it's a unique experience that's only available with this exclusive tour. The popular HBO TV series, adapted from George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, documents a war waged by several noble families for the Seven Kingdom's Iron Throne in the mythical land of Westeros. While the series itself is filmed in various European locations, Dubrovnik is now the official setting for King’s Landing – the capital of the Seven Kingdoms realm.Hear tales of the blonde-haired Targaryen family who were exiled from the King’s Landing when King Robert Baratheon took the Iron Throne, and then follow in the footsteps of Ayra Stark – the boyish daughter of Lord Eddard Stark – to see the places where she lived on the streets after war broke out between the Lannisters and the Starks.Climb the old city walls that were attacked by the Baratheons in the first series, and then explore Lovrijenac Fortress – the beautiful 11th-century castle that features heavily in many of the Game of Thrones battle scenes. Gaze down at fictional Blackwater Bay from the fort's impressive vantage point, and imagine the bloody Battle of Blackwater taking place outside of its walls. In addition to the fortress, city walls and streets, your guide will also introduce you to several city parks that were used to film countryside scenes. After three hours experiencing life in the capital of the Seven Kingdoms and hearing all about the popular Game of Thrones characters, your tour finishes near the start point in Dubrovnik Old Town.Tour with Trsteno Arboretum: (5.5 Hours)If you have more time on your hands and are keen to see another great filming location, then upgrade. Simply hop aboard a luxury minibus at the end of your walking tour, and travel with your guide to the gorgeous city park – one of the oldest arboretums in Croatia. Used as the gardens of King’s Landing palace during the third Game of Thrones series, Trsteno is a key filming site as well as the home of thousands of exotic plants, trees and shrubs. Explore it on a walking tour, learning about the War of the Five Kings and admiring the park's Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque features. Finish your tour with a drop-off at the start point in Dubrovnik Old Town.