16 Things to Know Before Visiting Dubrovnik

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Gorgeous Dubrovnik, at Croatia’s southernmost point, was once an independent republic – which is perhaps why it punches so far above its small size in travelers’ imaginations.

The great walled city is the crown jewel of a verdant coastline dotted with even more fascinating villages. Its enthralling history (both real and imagined, thanks to Game of Thrones) looms everywhere and is readily accessible. And even though it’s packed to the gills with visitors these days, especially in summer, Dubrovnik has managed to preserve its old-world, laid-back essence.

Don’t confuse laid-back with anything goes, however, for it’s best to do some planning and to research the city’s quirks before your visit. Reservations may be necessary, and transportation is available by some (but not all) means. Heeding some general and site-specific courtesies will help you fall into the rhythms of the place.

As you think about which things you want to do, what you want to eat and (crucially) where you want to lie out in the sun, here’s all you need to know before your next trip to Dubrovnik.

Trip planning

The rooftops of Dubrovnik from its City Walls. Todamo/Shutterstock

How many days to visit

Spend 2–3 days in Dubrovnik, visiting the fortresses, monasteries, churches, palaces, museums and synagogue, as well as the unmissable City Walls. If you have a week to spare, add on trips to the gems of its former republic, like Ston, which has the largest walls in Europe; the Elaphiti Islands; and Korčula.

Best time to visit

Aim for the shoulder seasons – May, late September and October miss the mega peak, and you’ll get a spot on the beach and a table for dinner. In June, July and August, be sure to reserve restaurants, hotels and day trips well in advance.

Best areas to stay

The main reason you are coming to Dubrovnik is likely to explore the UNESCO-listed old town, so try to stay in one of the area's boutique hotels, such as Hotel Stari Grad and 7oaks Noble House, or find a place among the dozens of rooms and apartments to rent. The pedestrian-only old town does get noisy, and you'll have to walk a fair bit (possibly involving steep stone stairs) to reach your lodgings. Very few locals are able to live in the old town anymore, so it feels almost abandoned in winter.

What to pack

Buža, a bar on the edge of Dubrovnik's City Walls. Travel-Fr/Shutterstock

The local style vibe in Dubrovnik is casual but stylish. In the summer, your suitcase should contain classics: shorts or airy dresses plus all things sun and beach, from swimsuits and flip-flops to hats, shades and sunscreen. Don’t forget a light scarf and rain jacket for breezy evenings and potential summer showers. In September and October, layers that can protect from the seasonal wind and rain are the way to go.

Bring slip-proof footwear, as the antique cobblestones are uneven, and the shiny limestone streets are notorious for being slick at the slightest drizzle. Water socks rather than flip-flops can help you out on rocky, tricky-to-navigate local beaches.

Book accommodations and restaurants in advance

Arriving in Dubrovnik spontaneously and expecting to find a place to stay in the high season is a recipe for disaster. For practically the entire summer season, the tiny city gets very busy and fully booked, especially the luxury hotels and private accommodations.

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The same goes for popular restaurants: if you’ve read about a certain place, make a reservation a few days ahead to avoid disappointment. It’s best to book Michelin-starred 360° a full month in advance.

Get a Dubrovnik Pass

The cloister of the Franciscan Monastery in Dubrovnik. Awana JF/Shutterstock

Dubrovnik is on the pricier side of European destinations, but that doesn’t mean a visit here will have to blow your budget. In particular, the Dubrovnik Pass grants access to the main sights, plus free bus tickets and discounts in shops and restaurants. Depending on whether you opt for a 1-, 3- or 7-day card, it might include entry to the City Walls, museums like the Rector’s Palace and Franciscan Monastery, and discounts for excursions to Lokrum and Mljet Island.

Prepare for border crossings and understand travel restrictions

Dubrovnik is surrounded by alluring neighbors, and if you intend to visit the Ottoman gem of Mostar, you’ll have to cross the border with Bosnia and Hercegovina, while a detour to stunning Kotor requires crossing the border with Montenegro. To avoid hassle and disappointment, check the entry requirements before you set out.

While recently opened bridges now make the drive along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast free of border crossings, the distances are significant. If you’re heading to Split, for example, consider going by a catamaran from Krilo, then island-hopping along the way.

Explore beyond Dubrovnik’s old town

Mljet Island, Croatia. Ulrich Baumeister/500px

Many visitors make the mistake of thinking there’s little beyond Dubrovnik’s City Walls. But savvy travelers know that after walking this symbol of the city from end to end, they can spend another day or two among the grid of cobblestone streets. Pick out the palaces, towers and churches used in Game of Thrones, then head uphill to Srđ to marvel at the carpet of terra-cotta roofs and the dazzling panorama, vividly illustrating there’s much more to Dubrovnik beyond its historic core.

At the Gruž port, you can roam the markets or travel back to the Yugoslav era at the Red History Museum. Take an afternoon dip at one of many pebbly beaches, then soak up sunsets from the Lapad seafront.

Ready to go further afield? Hop a ferry to Lokrum or serene Mljet Island and its forested national park. Sip bold reds in the wineries on the Pelješac Peninsula, and discover folklore in the Konavle Valley, all while indulging in the easygoing local lifestyle.

Be prepared for cobblestones and steep steps

An alleyway in Dubrovnik. Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock

The narrow steps and winding alleys leading to the busy Stradun are a core part of Dubrovnik’s appeal. So be prepared to walk – and carefully, at that.

Note that narrow city sidewalks and the old town’s side streets of uneven stones and steep stairways can be a real challenge for travelers with mobility issues.

Etiquette in Dubrovnik

The Stradun in Dubrovnik. Roman Babakin/Shutterstock

In the old town, keep your clothes on and mind your manners

While Dubrovnik serves up seriously beachy vibes, especially in summer, the old town is a real neighborhood, with schools, churches and institutions. Keep those neighbors in mind, and remain respectful.

A reenactment of the Game of Thrones walk of shame might sound like fun, but tourists should remain fully clothed at all times. If visiting churches, cover your shoulders and remove your hat. Refrain from using your phone, turn off the ringer, and never poke around the sanctuary during services.

Be mindful when asking questions about the war

Shelling during Croatia’s Homeland War from 1991 to 1992 left Dubrovnik shattered and deeply wounded. This is not a topic to be approached lightly; you may ask questions in a respectful manner, but be aware that some people (understandably) prefer not to talk about it.

Safety in Dubrovnik

A drinking fountain in Dubrovnik. NataliKava/Shutterstock

Ditch bottled water and refill at fountains

You can drink the tap water in Dubrovnik, so there’s no need for single-use plastic bottles of water. What’s more, in the old town, you can refill a reusable bottle from the fountains, like the two Onofrios, which have the coolest water around.

Relax and enjoy, but exercise common sense

With a tight-knit community and generally well-lit areas, Dubrovnik remains a very safe city, both day and night. While crime rates are low, any visitor should exercise common sense when in crowds, as pickpockets do turn up on occasion.

Transportation

Never, ever drive to Dubrovnik’s old town: walk or take a bus instead

Just one single-lane road leads to the old town, and at the end of it, you’re highly unlikely to score a scarce and expensive parking space. Instead, ditch your car well outside of the center, and opt for a stroll or a bus ride instead. Compact and scenic, Dubrovnik is very walkable, and the public bus network covers the city areas very well.

Food culture

Gundulićeva poljana in Dubrovnik. AnSyvanych/Getty Images

Nurse your espresso and steer clear of to-go cups

Croatians take coffee drinking seriously. Indeed, gathering over a caffeinated beverage is a cherished local pastime and social ritual, so if you're invited for coffee, try not to say no. Whether you take an espresso or bijela kava (latte), sip it slowly – never take it in a to-go cup.

You can pay by card, but expect to tip in cash

While not mandatory in Croatia, a tip is generally expected – certainly much appreciated. In restaurants, the magic number is around 10%; in bars, you can round up the bill.

Aside from Amex, credit cards are widely accepted, but you’ll need to carry cash for tips, as it’s rarely possible to add it to the credit card bill. Don’t be surprised when a server asks you whether you’re paying with cash or card before they share the bill: Croatian tax authorities require inputting that information before the bill is printed.