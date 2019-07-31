The slender, fingerlike peninsula of Pelješac is coastal Croatia at its most relaxed. Blessed with craggy mountains, sweeping valleys, idyllic coves and fine wines, it’s a glorious place to visit. Two historic towns, Ston and Orebić, bookend the peninsula and the slow, winding drive between them is a very pleasant one indeed; allow an hour, or longer if you stop for wine tastings along the way. The peninsula's third-largest settlement is pretty little palm-lined Trpanj on the northern coast, where the car ferry leaves for Ploče.