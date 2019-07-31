Famous architects, including Juraj Dalmatinac (best known for Šibenik Cathedral), were involved in the design and construction of Ston's extraordinary…
Pelješac Peninsula
The slender, fingerlike peninsula of Pelješac is coastal Croatia at its most relaxed. Blessed with craggy mountains, sweeping valleys, idyllic coves and fine wines, it’s a glorious place to visit. Two historic towns, Ston and Orebić, bookend the peninsula and the slow, winding drive between them is a very pleasant one indeed; allow an hour, or longer if you stop for wine tastings along the way. The peninsula's third-largest settlement is pretty little palm-lined Trpanj on the northern coast, where the car ferry leaves for Ploče.
Explore Pelješac Peninsula
- SSton Walls
Famous architects, including Juraj Dalmatinac (best known for Šibenik Cathedral), were involved in the design and construction of Ston's extraordinary…
- GGrgić Vina
Perched dramatically on a headland above the pretty village of Trstenik, this impressive winery is run by the family of Napa Valley winemaker Mike Grgich…
- MMatuško Wines
Wander through the extensive cellars then sit down to a free tasting of up to six wines from this acclaimed winery, one of the top producers of plavac…
- KKorta Katarina
Phone ahead to arrange a tasting at this large, schmick winery. Basic sessions include a tour and tastings of three wines (100KN), VIP tastings add an…
- PPlaža Trstenica
There’s a slim beach west of the dock, but the best beach is the long stretch at Trstenica about 700m east of the dock. A beautiful broad crescent of sand…
- PPrapratno
The closest beach to Ston, this gem of a bay has a sandy shore and clear, calm waters, making it a hit with local families. It's located 4km southwest of…
- SSolana Ston
Salt has been harvested in Ston since Roman times and these particular salt pans have operated in much the same way for over 700 years. An introductory…
- MMaritime Museum
This moderately interesting museum contains model ships, maritime paintings, boating memorabilia, navigational aids, Roman ceramics sourced from…
- LLapidarium
Housed in the 1572 bishop's palace, this one-room museum displays fragments of medieval interlace stonework recovered from various former churches. There…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pelješac Peninsula.
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
See
