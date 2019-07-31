Pelješac Peninsula

The slender, fingerlike peninsula of Pelješac is coastal Croatia at its most relaxed. Blessed with craggy mountains, sweeping valleys, idyllic coves and fine wines, it’s a glorious place to visit. Two historic towns, Ston and Orebić, bookend the peninsula and the slow, winding drive between them is a very pleasant one indeed; allow an hour, or longer if you stop for wine tastings along the way. The peninsula's third-largest settlement is pretty little palm-lined Trpanj on the northern coast, where the car ferry leaves for Ploče.

Explore Pelješac Peninsula

  • S

    Ston Walls

    Famous architects, including Juraj Dalmatinac (best known for Šibenik Cathedral), were involved in the design and construction of Ston's extraordinary…

  • G

    Grgić Vina

    Perched dramatically on a headland above the pretty village of Trstenik, this impressive winery is run by the family of Napa Valley winemaker Mike Grgich…

  • M

    Matuško Wines

    Wander through the extensive cellars then sit down to a free tasting of up to six wines from this acclaimed winery, one of the top producers of plavac…

  • K

    Korta Katarina

    Phone ahead to arrange a tasting at this large, schmick winery. Basic sessions include a tour and tastings of three wines (100KN), VIP tastings add an…

  • P

    Plaža Trstenica

    There’s a slim beach west of the dock, but the best beach is the long stretch at Trstenica about 700m east of the dock. A beautiful broad crescent of sand…

  • P

    Prapratno

    The closest beach to Ston, this gem of a bay has a sandy shore and clear, calm waters, making it a hit with local families. It's located 4km southwest of…

  • S

    Solana Ston

    Salt has been harvested in Ston since Roman times and these particular salt pans have operated in much the same way for over 700 years. An introductory…

  • M

    Maritime Museum

    This moderately interesting museum contains model ships, maritime paintings, boating memorabilia, navigational aids, Roman ceramics sourced from…

  • L

    Lapidarium

    Housed in the 1572 bishop's palace, this one-room museum displays fragments of medieval interlace stonework recovered from various former churches. There…

