Welcome to Bosnia & Hercegovina
Major drawcards are the reincarnated historic centres of Sarajevo and Mostar, counterpointing splendid Turkish-era stone architecture with quirky bars, inviting street-terrace cafes and a vibrant arts scene. And there's so much more to discover in the largely rural hinterland, all at prices that make the country one of Europe's best-value destinations.
Modern World Longest Siege - Siege of Sarajevo Half-day Tour
Tour starts from the old town of Sarajevo and immediately we head towards the War Tunnel Museum - Tunnel of Hope. On the way there (roughly 25-30 min drive) we explain and show things essential to understand reasons behind the breakup of Yugoslavia. While driving we see unfortunate Markale Massacre sites, Bosnian Presidency building, famous Sniper Alley, Marshall Tito Barracks, Bosnian Parliament, Hotel Holiday Inn, National TV house and few other locations important for the overall understanding concept of Sarajevo Siege and Aggression of Bosnia and Herzegovina.Once we arrive at the Tunnel, a tunnel which saved Sarajevo during the Siege, Tunnel of Hope which was the major "blood line" for heavily besieged and destroyed city, we learn about its role in history. We get to know how and why we dug it, how long it took, how roughly 3.000.000 people went through it, but most importantly we understand what it meant for "Sarajevans". We stay there around 1 hour as museum exhibit requires thorough explanations to better understand the importance of this place.After the Tunnel we head toward Olympic mountain of Trebević, which by vast majority of its length was a first line during the Siege of Sarajevo. At the site we have the opportunity to see where the real destruction appeared and where the real front lines used to be, and where the real sniper and artillery fire took place over innocent citizens of Sarajevo. During these times we will focus our story on postwar affects and stories of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1995 until today. One of the most amazing parts of this tour is Trebević Olympic Bobsled and story of 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympic Games. Region of the Bobsled has been one of the important strongholds of Republic of Srpska Army (VRS) during the Siege of Sarajevo, and today offers unique opportunity to fully understand nature of resistance of Bosnian Army forces.The tour is very much enriched with great panorama views, especially from the very top of Trebević mountain where you get the real feeling what mice and cats game had been played here, and how the enemy with such a great advantage never got the real chance to take over Sarajevo city. Important stop of the tour is Jewish Cemetery - by many historians 2nd largest European Jewish Cemetery, played important role of city resistance, and during the Siege was one of the most dangerous Serbian Army Sniper positions, taking countless victims of innocent Sarajevo civilian. Aside of the Siege related importance, cemetery is heavily important historical site.Last site of the tour is Yellow Bastion - the most beautiful viewpoint above the city, offering final understanding what people of Sarajevo have been through during those 4 years of Modern World Longest Siege.The tour ends at Baščaršija square where the drop off will take place.
Discover Herzegovina in a Day Tour from Mostar
First place is Blagaj a place where history, religion, and one- of- kind nature mix together in a mistic-spiced combination. Dervish house carved into a breathtaking cliff in 17th century,is a place where you can catchbright sun, blue sky, and fresh water from Buna spring, which is among the strongest springs in Europe.Also in Blagaj in restaurant near river Buna you will have breakfast which is included in tour price.Second stop is Bunski kanali a place where river Buna flows to river Neretva.Third stop is Počitelj, listed as a UNESCO heritage site, built in 14thcentury by the order of Bosnian king Tvrtko. Besides its stunning oriental architecture and Ottoman feel, Pocitelj hosts the longest operating art colony in southeast Europe. Artist paint and sculpture every part of Pocitelj, including amazing fruit that grow around it. If you are not an artist, and not planing to paint, you can always enjoy eating figs, grapes, pomegranates and other various organic fruit.Fourth Kravice waterfalls is a place where we just leave you to have fun,Swim, dive from a cliff, splash, ride a canoe, grab a selfie under one of the biggest waterfalls in Balkans. Its an oasis of life, its an oasis of fun,its everyone's favorite destination.Fifth stop is hidden Yugoslavian military base.After the waterfalls your tour has the taste of ex-Yugoslavia. Infamous socialistic society had huge investments in every aspect of military infrastructure. One of the monuments is located only ten minutes Southern from Mostar, abandoned aircraft hangar. Yugoslavian revolutionary, Josip Tito had fighter jets placed deep in the mountainous bowels of the hanger, ready to deploy. The natural fortress protected the planes from attack, as well as from the prying eyes of citizens and spies.Sixth stop is located on a hill above Mostar. Here you can see a fabulous daylight view of the town.Last part of Discover Herzegovina tour is Mostar war tour, explanation of the latest war in this city, and what happened between the lines, based on your tourist guide experiences and first hand stories.
Herzegovina, Mostar, and Blagaj Tekke Tour from Sarajevo
Tour starts in Sarajevo, but can be arranged from elsewhere, if requested. First stop of the day is a short visit to the old part of Konjic town. Unique, prehistorically inhabited, famous for 17th century 6-arch Old Bridge, looming over the turquoise Neretva river, it is a day’s perfect start. Standing at the site of WW2's last day, during the Nazi withdrawal, we learn the story of the 'monument to human stupidity', the mystery of Tito’s Bunker, Boracko Lake glacier and few other stories before we continue our way.The ride continues by passing the large, dammed but very beautiful Jablanicko lake, with a short stop at Jablanica where we learn the WW2 story of 'Neretva Battle'. Then we continue through some really amazing parts of Neretva river canyon, telling the unique stories of Herzegovina, before we arrive to our second stop - Počitelj. Unique, Medieval, dating back to the Ottoman era, present day Ottoman-Mediterranean style architecture fortress in Počitelj town, is one of the very few urban ensembles in Bosnia and Herzegovina preserved in their integrity to the present times.After Pocitelj, we keep going, and after a short ride we arrive to Blagaj. Blagaj town is home to the Buna river spring - Europe’s most beautiful, most powerful, clean and drinkable river spring, settled beneath few hundred meters of rocks. Water comes out of quite large but stunningly deep cave, which springs amazing 43 cubic meters of water per second. Just next to the spring, under the rock, is home to Blagaj Tekke - Dervish house, dating most likely to a pre or early Ottoman era from early 16th century, and it is a unique sacral-residential example of Islamic architecture in Bosnia and Herzegovina.After a visit to Blagajska Tekija and Izvor rijeke Bune we stay there for bit longer as it is time for lunch. Due to the cleanliness of Buna river, the most important thing to taste in Blagaj today is the local trout.Later, only 15 minute further, it is time for the visit to Mostar, which is the most important jewel in this Herzegovina day trip. As soon as we arrive to Mostar, we start our 2 hour walking tour which will cover most important sites and locations in Mostar. We focus at Mostar’s Old Bridge, Old Bazaar and Old Town, but offer stories of Mostar’s uniqueness, in regards to historical and cultural diversity.In Mostar we give our guests free time to explore on their own as we simply do not like to hold a candle all the way. After Mostar it is time to go back to Sarajevo, and it will take us around two hours ride before we are home.
Kravice Waterfalls, Pocitelj Old Town, Blagaj Tekke via Mostar
This trip presents a combination of all nature beauties, cultural and heritage sites that Herzegovina has to offer in just one day. The tour is flexible in terms of picking you up, meeting point and starting time. Trip includes visit to Kravice waterfall, the pearl of Herzegovina. During the summer days, stunning waterfall of Trebižat river, offers you to cool yourself down and take a swim. The walled town of Počitelj is embodiment of oriental - Mediterranean period of historical development in this area. The amazing Blagaj Tekke or Dervish house is Islamic monastery that gives you complacency! It was built during the Ottoman period and it is considered one of the most mystical places in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Tour duration is 8 hours approximately. This is a good day guaranteed with professional driver and tour guide.
Lukomir Highland Village Tour and Hike from Sarajevo
After an hour and a half drive beginning in Sarajevo you arrive in Lukomir, Bosnia’s highest and most isolated mountain village. The traditional lifestyles of the Dinaric highlanders are still practiced here, providing a unique window into Europe’s past. Traditional dress is still worn, and goes hand in hand with the more familiar signs of everyday life, such as electricity and running water. On the edge of the village you will be treated to a breathtaking view of Rakitnica Canyon, which drops 800m below, as well as the neighboring Obalj and Visočica mountains. We will introduce you to the villagers and you can learn first-hand how they live in this beautiful but difficult environment. Next hike to the Peruce Waterfall (about 40 meters tall) before returning to Gornji (upper) Lukomir. At the end of the day you will also have the opportunity to see and purchase local handcrafts.
Times Of Misfortune - Sarajevo Under Siege Tour
Meeting point is in front of Info Bosnia Tourist Information Center close to "Sarajevo Meeting of Culture" on the main pedestrian street Ferhadija. Every guest of ours receives a bottle of water and is accompanied to the transportation heading towards War Tunnel Museum. On the way there (25-30 minutes) we make a short introduction to the war theme and show important sites and buildings that later can be seen on the short movie played in War Tunnel Museum.With arrival to the Tunnel Museum, we will explain the position of Museum and famous mark in front of the entrance named "Sarajevo Rose". After seeing the short movie, one-hour long presentation starts that explains fall of Yugoslavia, the war in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and creation and importance of the Tunnel. After the Tunnel, we head toward 84 Olympic mountain Trebević, which is the closest mountain to the center of Sarajevo and a first line during the Siege of Sarajevo. At the site, we have the opportunity to see and walk on the Bobsleigh and Luge Track and experience the most beautiful panoramic views of Sarajevo which are unfortunately the main positions of the enemy army. Just under Trebevic Mountain lies the second largest Jewish cemetery in Europe. The cemetery contains unique shaped tombstones that can only be seen in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is believed their shape is influenced by medieval Bosnian tombstones that are named "Stecak".From there we are heading towards old Ottoman part of the city to visit White and Yellow Fortresses. They both provide breathtaking views to the old part of the city. The tour finishes at the same place where it began.