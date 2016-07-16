Modern World Longest Siege - Siege of Sarajevo Half-day Tour

Tour starts from the old town of Sarajevo and immediately we head towards the War Tunnel Museum - Tunnel of Hope. On the way there (roughly 25-30 min drive) we explain and show things essential to understand reasons behind the breakup of Yugoslavia. While driving we see unfortunate Markale Massacre sites, Bosnian Presidency building, famous Sniper Alley, Marshall Tito Barracks, Bosnian Parliament, Hotel Holiday Inn, National TV house and few other locations important for the overall understanding concept of Sarajevo Siege and Aggression of Bosnia and Herzegovina.Once we arrive at the Tunnel, a tunnel which saved Sarajevo during the Siege, Tunnel of Hope which was the major "blood line" for heavily besieged and destroyed city, we learn about its role in history. We get to know how and why we dug it, how long it took, how roughly 3.000.000 people went through it, but most importantly we understand what it meant for "Sarajevans". We stay there around 1 hour as museum exhibit requires thorough explanations to better understand the importance of this place.After the Tunnel we head toward Olympic mountain of Trebević, which by vast majority of its length was a first line during the Siege of Sarajevo. At the site we have the opportunity to see where the real destruction appeared and where the real front lines used to be, and where the real sniper and artillery fire took place over innocent citizens of Sarajevo. During these times we will focus our story on postwar affects and stories of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1995 until today. One of the most amazing parts of this tour is Trebević Olympic Bobsled and story of 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympic Games. Region of the Bobsled has been one of the important strongholds of Republic of Srpska Army (VRS) during the Siege of Sarajevo, and today offers unique opportunity to fully understand nature of resistance of Bosnian Army forces.The tour is very much enriched with great panorama views, especially from the very top of Trebević mountain where you get the real feeling what mice and cats game had been played here, and how the enemy with such a great advantage never got the real chance to take over Sarajevo city. Important stop of the tour is Jewish Cemetery - by many historians 2nd largest European Jewish Cemetery, played important role of city resistance, and during the Siege was one of the most dangerous Serbian Army Sniper positions, taking countless victims of innocent Sarajevo civilian. Aside of the Siege related importance, cemetery is heavily important historical site.Last site of the tour is Yellow Bastion - the most beautiful viewpoint above the city, offering final understanding what people of Sarajevo have been through during those 4 years of Modern World Longest Siege.The tour ends at Baščaršija square where the drop off will take place.