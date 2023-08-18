Trebinje

By far the prettiest city in Republika Srpska, Trebinje has a compact centre with a tiny walled Old Town flanked by a leafy market square. The Trebišnjica River is slow and shallow as it passes through, its banks lined with swimming spots and replicas of waterwheels, which were once used for irrigation. Mountains provide a sunbaked backdrop, while hills topped with Orthodox churches punctuate the suburbs.

  • Trg Slobode

    Trg Slobode

    Trebinje

    Doze off at this pretty 'Freedom Square' and when you awake you might think yourself transported to southern France, with its chestnut trees and stone…

  • Hercegovačka Gračanica

    Hercegovačka Gračanica

    Trebinje

    Offering phenomenal views, this hilltop complex comprises a bell tower, gallery, cafe-bar and bishop's palace, but most notably the compact but eye…

  • Hercegovina Museum

    Hercegovina Museum

    Trebinje

    A four-storey former Austro-Hungarian barracks within Trebinje's walled Old Town now houses this haphazard but richly endowed museum. Sarcophagus…

  • Arslanagić Bridge

    Arslanagić Bridge

    Trebinje

    This unique double-backed structure was built in 1574 under the direction of Grand Vizier Mehmed Pasha Sokolović, who was also behind the Višegrad bridge,…

A hiker stands observing a view of a pristine forest, with craggy mountains in the background

Hiking

Authentic outdoor adventures in Bosnia & Hercegovina

Apr 11, 2019 • 6 min read

