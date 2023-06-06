Banja Luka

The Orthodox Cathedral of Christ the Redeemer in Banja Luka

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Banja Luka is the second-biggest city in Bosnia and the de facto capital of the Republika Srpska, but there's very little here to detain travellers for long. After Serbian nationalists systematically destroyed most of the city's historical and cultural heritage – including mosques, Catholic churches, a historical clock tower and various 16th-century buildings – a rather bland, soulless place was left. The 'ethnic cleansing' wasn't limited to the built heritage either; the Serbian population, which sat at around 50% before the war, is now around the 90% mark.

  • Ferhadija Mosque

    Ferhadija Mosque

    Banja Luka

    The standout sight in Banja Luka is this small but gorgeous mosque, built in 1579 at the behest of Ottoman district commander Ferhat-paša Sokolović. It…

  • Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

    Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

    Banja Luka

    Banja Luka's Serbian-Byzantine–style Orthodox cathedral is an impressive structure of layered gold-brown and crab-pink stones rising to golden domes and…

  • Museum of Republika Srpska

    Museum of Republika Srpska

    Banja Luka

    This large museum walks visitors through local history, from archaeological relics to a graphic display on the horrors of the Ustaše concentration camps…

  • Kastel Fortress

    Kastel Fortress

    Banja Luka

    The chunky walls of this large, squat riverside fortress enclose mainly unremarkable parkland. It's thought there's been a fort here since Neolithic and…

