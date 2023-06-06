Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Banja Luka is the second-biggest city in Bosnia and the de facto capital of the Republika Srpska, but there's very little here to detain travellers for long. After Serbian nationalists systematically destroyed most of the city's historical and cultural heritage – including mosques, Catholic churches, a historical clock tower and various 16th-century buildings – a rather bland, soulless place was left. The 'ethnic cleansing' wasn't limited to the built heritage either; the Serbian population, which sat at around 50% before the war, is now around the 90% mark.
Banja Luka
The standout sight in Banja Luka is this small but gorgeous mosque, built in 1579 at the behest of Ottoman district commander Ferhat-paša Sokolović. It…
Cathedral of Christ the Saviour
Banja Luka
Banja Luka's Serbian-Byzantine–style Orthodox cathedral is an impressive structure of layered gold-brown and crab-pink stones rising to golden domes and…
Banja Luka
This large museum walks visitors through local history, from archaeological relics to a graphic display on the horrors of the Ustaše concentration camps…
Banja Luka
The chunky walls of this large, squat riverside fortress enclose mainly unremarkable parkland. It's thought there's been a fort here since Neolithic and…
