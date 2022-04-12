Sutjeska National Park

Two hikers in Sutjeska National Park, heading to the Maglic Massif, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Even from the road, it's easy to admire magnificent tree-dappled grey-rock crags that flank the Sutjeska canyon like scenes from a classical Chinese painting. But ideally, this splendid national park is a place to leave the asphalt behind, whether hiking or on a mountain bike. Tracks include a section of the multicountry Via Dinarica megatrail.

A hiker stands observing a view of a pristine forest, with craggy mountains in the background

Hiking

Authentic outdoor adventures in Bosnia & Hercegovina

Apr 11, 2019 • 6 min read

