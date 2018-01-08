Viator Exclusive: 'Game of Thrones' Tour in Split

Make your own way to the UNESCO-listed Diocletian's Palace in the heart of historical Split to begin your 3.5-hour Viator Exclusive tour of the area's Game of Thrones filming locations. Here, meet your guide and air-conditioned vehicle and enjoy a short, scenic drive to the medieval mountain fortress of Klis. As you travel, listen to your guide share insider gossip about the popular HBO drama itself. Adapted from George Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the fantasy series focuses on the power struggles, battles and trysts between the noble families of Westeros.Located high above Split in a small village of the same name, the 2,000-year-old Klis Fortress featured as the city of Meereen in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. Follow your guide along the rugged pathways and admire the sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea. Hear how Daenerys Targaryen launched an attack on the mountaintop city and picture yourself as one of the many slaves that lined the city walls during the battle between Meereen's champion and Daenerys' chosen champion, Daario Naharis.After an hour at Klis Fortress, return to Diocletian's Palace in Split for a 1.5-hour walking tour of the ancient palace and its cellars. Built by the Roman emperor Diocletian at the turn of the 4th century, Diocletian's Palace was the setting for scenes shot behind Meereen's city walls. Follow in Daenerys' footsteps as you explore this 1,700-year-old palace, visiting the throne room and other featured locations before descending into the cellars where the slaves conspired with Grey Worm and the Unsullied Army to overthrow the masters.Your tour then concludes outside Diocletian's Palace in the afternoon.Viator Exclusives combine unique experiences and great deals — from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences — and are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.