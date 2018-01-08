Welcome to Split
To top it off, Split has a unique setting. Its dramatic coastal mountains act as the perfect backdrop to the turquoise waters of the Adriatic and help divert attention from the dozens of shabby high-rise apartment blocks that fill its suburbs. It's this thoroughly lived-in aspect of Split that means it will never be a fantasy land like Dubrovnik, but you could argue that it's all the better for that.
Viator Exclusive: 'Game of Thrones' Tour in Split
Make your own way to the UNESCO-listed Diocletian's Palace in the heart of historical Split to begin your 3.5-hour Viator Exclusive tour of the area's Game of Thrones filming locations. Here, meet your guide and air-conditioned vehicle and enjoy a short, scenic drive to the medieval mountain fortress of Klis. As you travel, listen to your guide share insider gossip about the popular HBO drama itself. Adapted from George Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the fantasy series focuses on the power struggles, battles and trysts between the noble families of Westeros.Located high above Split in a small village of the same name, the 2,000-year-old Klis Fortress featured as the city of Meereen in Season 4 of Game of Thrones. Follow your guide along the rugged pathways and admire the sweeping views of the Adriatic Sea. Hear how Daenerys Targaryen launched an attack on the mountaintop city and picture yourself as one of the many slaves that lined the city walls during the battle between Meereen's champion and Daenerys' chosen champion, Daario Naharis.After an hour at Klis Fortress, return to Diocletian's Palace in Split for a 1.5-hour walking tour of the ancient palace and its cellars. Built by the Roman emperor Diocletian at the turn of the 4th century, Diocletian's Palace was the setting for scenes shot behind Meereen's city walls. Follow in Daenerys' footsteps as you explore this 1,700-year-old palace, visiting the throne room and other featured locations before descending into the cellars where the slaves conspired with Grey Worm and the Unsullied Army to overthrow the masters.Your tour then concludes outside Diocletian's Palace in the afternoon.Viator Exclusives combine unique experiences and great deals — from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences — and are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.
Plitvice Lakes Day Trip from Split
Begin your day with a pickup from your Split hotel, then travel by air-conditioned vehicle to Plitvice Lakes National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site around four hours away. The largest and oldest of Croatia’s national parks, Plitvice is a region of outstanding beauty, renowned for its interwoven turquoise lakes, gushing waterfalls and dense forest.On arrival, set off at a leisurely pace to explore the surrounding woodland. As you wander along the forest trails, let the tranquility wash over you, with only your guide’s commentary and the sound of wildlife stirring in the undergrowth breaking the peaceful silence.Admire the towering fir trees and the colorful wild flowers that line the pathways, and pass over quaint wooden bridges for sweeping panoramas of the azure-green lakes. While the trails are steep and your 1.5-mile route takes in some 300 steps, it is well worth it for the excellent vantage points.Next, treat your legs to a well-earned rest with a ride across one of the lower lakes in an electric boat. As you cruise, notice how clear the lake is despite how vivid the waters appear from afar.Back on dry land, continue on foot to the higher lakes, stopping every now and then to snap postcard-perfect photos. Then, depending on your preferences, crown your hike with a panoramic tour by either bus or electric train. Finally, you’ll enjoy free time to perhaps refuel with lunch at one of the park's cafes (own expense). After around an hour, return to your vehicle and relax on the journey back to Split.Please note: See the Itinerary section below for list of hotels that offer pickup and drop-off.
City of Split Walking Tour
You will meet your guide in the center of Split, one of the oldest cities in Croatia, with four departure times between 10:30am and 6pm to suit you. From here, you will embark on a 2-hour walking tour, exploring Split's 12th- and 13th-century Romanesque churches, medieval fortifications, 15th-century Gothic palaces and other palaces in Renaissance and Baroque style.Stroll around the Roman portion of the city, throughout which the ruins of Diocletian's Palace are scattered, and visit the Cathedral of Saint Domnius. Known locally as St Duje, this is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings standing today, built in the 5th century on the site where Diocletian, the last famous persecutor of the Christians, was interred in 311 AD.Other incredible sights include the statue of medieval Croatian bishop Gregory of Nin, the Golden Gate, and the tower-clock, which has kept time in Split since the 15th century. In the Medieval quarter, you can take in City Hall, the Fish Market -– a focal point of life in Split – and the beautiful promenade over Riva Harbor. Your guide will share facts and stories with you as you experience the vibrant culture of this historic city.
Krka Waterfalls and Sibenik Town with Wine Tasting from Split
You will see the amazing Krka waterfalls, the town of Sibenik and Skradin by boat. Your professional driver and guide, licensed specially for Krka waterfalls and Sibenik county area, will take you for a walk through Sibenik and through the National Park. A guided tour filled with all information about this nature’s marvel. You will have few hours of spare time, so you can swim under the waterfalls. Afterwards, you will get back on the boat and sail thirty minutes to Skradin town where you will taste Dalmatian cheese and wine. Then jump back to the mini van for your return to Split. This tour is organized in small groups for a better tour experience.
Split Island and Cave Tour with Brac Island Wine Tasting
This tour has daily departures, sailing to the most extraordinary locations in Central Dalmatia. Many islands have their own natural beauty, hidden beaches, caves, impressive coastline, and scenery. Taste and experience the culture in one of the most picturesque fishing villages. With a little luck you may even see dolphins or sea turtles in their natural habitat. Our route: Departure Split Bisevo island, Blue cave Bisevo island, Monk seal cave (if weather is ok) Ravnik island, Green cave (pass by) Budikovac island, blue lagoon (Lunch & time for swimming/snorkeling) Vis island, Smokova bay, sandy beach Hvar island, Hvar town (time for sightseeing) Brac island, Milna (Wine tasting) Arrival Split As we are operating on open sea, the nautical weather prognoses are sometimes unpredictable. There are some days during the year (very rare) with strong southwest wind, so it would be not possible to reach island of Bisevo and Vis. Under these sea/weather conditions the Blue Cave and Monk Seal Cave are closed as the entrance of the caves are small. In these situations we change the tour to a another route. Depending on the wind direction it can be the Pakleni islands, Hvar and Brac, lunch at blue lagoon Marinkovac and wine tasting included. Another option is Drvenik island, Vela Rina sandy beach and Krknjasi blue lagoon, lunch on island Solta at a unique location (restaurant Sampjer), wrecksnorkeling in Nejucam and of course wine tasting on island Brac. So the tours will be amazing for sure and of course for everyone there is the option to cancel the tour. We do not want disappointed guests, that's why we make this comment ''honesty is the best policy''. Hope for your understanding.
Plitvice Lakes National Park Small-Group Day Trip from Split
Meet your guide in our office in old city center and begin your journey through the Croatian countryside in the luxury of an air-conditioned minivan with WiFi. Arrive at Plitvice Lakes National Park and follow your guide on a beautiful hike along the boardwalks, stopping every so often to admire the park’s sparkling lakes, cascading waterfalls, and dramatic canyons.Walk around the Upper Lakes (Gornja Jezera) and keep an eye out for native wildlife. Then, board a sightseeing boat for a cruise around the Lower Lakes (Donja Jezera) and snap some photos in front of the Veliki Slap waterfall, which towers over 255 feet (78 meters). Finally enjoy a tasty Croatian-style lunch at a local restaurant (optional; own expense) before hopping back in the minivan. Your driver will drop you off back at your hotel, where the tour comes to an end.