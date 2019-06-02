Archaeological Museum

A treasure trove of classical sculpture and mosaics is displayed at this excellent museum, a short walk north of the town centre. Most of the vast collection originated from the ancient Roman settlements of Split and neighbouring Salona (Solin), and there's also some Greek pottery from the island of Vis. There are displays of jewellery and coins, and a room filled with artefacts dating from the Palaeolithic Age to the Iron Age.

A lot of the most interesting items, including the larger statues and sarcophagi, are arranged outside in the cloister.