Our-Lady-of-Health Church

Completed in 1937, this striking Modernist church is notable for the simple, clean lines of its architecture. It's attached to a friary, founded in 1723 by Franciscans fleeing Turkish-ruled Bosnia. Inside, tall, square, granite-lined columns support a soaring ceiling, while a vast 1959 fresco by Ivo Dulčić fills the entire back wall. It depicts a stylised Christ rising above a multitude of peasants in folk costumes, milling about on an outline of the Adriatic Coast.