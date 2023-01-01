Split City Museum

Built by Juraj Dalmatinac in the 15th century for one of the many noblemen who lived within the old town, the Large Papalić Palace is considered a fine example of late-Gothic style, with an elaborately carved entrance gate that proclaimed the importance of its original inhabitants. The interior has been thoroughly restored to house this museum, which has interesting displays on Diocletian's Palace and on the development of the city.

Captions are in Croatian, but wall panels in a variety of languages provide a historical framework for the displays of medieval sculpture, 17th-century weapons, fine furniture, coins, documents and drawings.