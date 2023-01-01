St Lawrence's Cathedral

Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th centuries. Master Radovan carved the grand Romanesque portal in 1240, flanked by a nude Adam and Eve standing on the backs of lions. At the end of the portico is another fine piece of sculpture: the 1464 cherub-filled baptistery sculpted by Andrija Aleši.

Inside, don't miss the richly decorated 15th-century Chapel of Blessed Ivan Orsini, Trogir's first bishop, halfway along the left-hand wall. Be sure to take a look at the treasury, which contains an ivory triptych and various silver reliquaries. You can also climb the 47m-high cathedral bell tower for views over the old town.