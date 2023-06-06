Shop
Gorgeous Trogir (called Trau by the Venetians) is set within medieval walls on a tiny island, linked by bridges to both the mainland and to the far larger Čiovo Island. On summer nights everyone gravitates to the wide seaside promenade lined with bars, cafes and yachts, leaving the knotted, mazelike marble streets gleaming mysteriously under old-fashioned streetlights.
Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…
On the Seget Riviera, 4km west of the old town, this stretch of beach has a long promenade lined with bars, tennis courts, minigolf, ice-cream parlours…
Highlights of this small museum include illuminated manuscripts; a large painting of St Jerome and St John the Baptist by Bellini; an almost-life-size,…
Right at the western tip of Trogir island, this elegant gazebo was built by the French during the Napoleonic occupation of Dalmatia. At the time it jutted…
Built by the Venetians in around 1420, this fortress was once connected to the city walls. Inside it's basically an empty shell, but you can climb up and…
This palatial house, opposite the cathedral, was home to a prominent family during the 15th century. It's not open to the public, but you can stop to…
Trogir's most popular beach, Okrug Gornji (aka Copacabana), lies 1.7km south of the old town on the island of Čiovo, and can be reached by road or boat…
This 15th-century building beside the cathedral has a Gothic courtyard decorated with coats of arms, a monumental staircase and a well carved with the…
