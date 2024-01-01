Town Loggia

Trogir

LoginSave

On the main square, this 13th-century open-sided structure contains an interesting relief by famous Croatian sculptor Ivan Meštrović.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    9.51 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    13.95 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    26.33 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    9.52 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Main door of cathedral, Santiago de Compostela

    St James' Cathedral

    23.63 MILES

    The crowning architectural glory of the Dalmatian coast and the undisputed masterpiece of its principal designer, Juraj Dalmatinac, this World Heritage…

  • Teenage girl descending an idyllic lake at the Dalmation coast, named Dragon's eye - stock photo Dragon's eye lake, (Zmajevo Oko) in Rogoznica, Croatia. Natural salt water lake in the middle of nature, not far from the beach. The lake is in the middle of nature and freely accessible to all. Many people take a swim there as well.

    Dragon's Eye Lake

    14.73 MILES

    One of Northern Dalmatia's most striking natural phenomena, Dragon's Eye Lake is a 10,000-sq-metre oval encircled by 4m- to 24m-high cliffs. Connected to…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    20.85 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • St Lawrence's Cathedral

    St Lawrence's Cathedral

    0.03 MILES

    Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

View more attractions

Nearby Trogir attractions

1. St Sebastian's Church

0.01 MILES

No longer used for services, this 1476 church shelters stone sarcophagi and the photos of locals killed in the 1990s war. It's topped by a large, blue…

2. Sacred Art Museum

0.01 MILES

Highlights of this small museum include illuminated manuscripts; a large painting of St Jerome and St John the Baptist by Bellini; an almost-life-size,…

3. Town Hall

0.03 MILES

This 15th-century building beside the cathedral has a Gothic courtyard decorated with coats of arms, a monumental staircase and a well carved with the…

4. Grand Cipiko Palace

0.03 MILES

This palatial house, opposite the cathedral, was home to a prominent family during the 15th century. It's not open to the public, but you can stop to…

5. St Lawrence's Cathedral

0.03 MILES

Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

6. St Nicholas's Convent

0.05 MILES

The treasury of this Benedictine convent is home to a dazzling 3rd-century relief of Kairos, the Greek god of opportunity, carved out of orange marble.

7. Trogir Town Museum

0.05 MILES

Housed in the former Garagnin-Fanfogna palace, this museum exhibits books, documents, drawings and period costumes from Trogir’s long history.

8. Town Gate

0.07 MILES

The main northern entrance to the old town, topped by a statue of the Blessed Ivan Orsini, Trogir's first bishop.