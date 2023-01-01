Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant crowds, the "golden cape" is a gorgeous place. Made up of smooth white pebbles, its elegant tip is constantly shuffled by the wind and waves. Pine trees provide shade and rocky cliffs rise sharply behind it, making the setting one of the loveliest in Dalmatia. There's a small nudist section immediately west of the cape. To avoid the worst of the winds, you're best to hit the beach in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Windsurfing at Zlatni Rat

Bol is a windsurfing hot spot, with much of the action centered on Zlatni Rat. Although the maestral (strong, steady westerly wind) blows from April to October, the best times to windsurf are the end of May and the beginning of June, and the end of July and the beginning of August. The wind generally reaches its peak in the early afternoon and then dies down at the end of the day.

Big Blue Sport, based on a beach 700m east of Zlatni Rat, rents windsurfing gear (per hour/half-day €18/40) and offers six-hour beginners' courses (€135). It also rents stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and mountain bikes.

A lot of Bol's windsurfing action is around Zlatni Rat © Julia Lavrinenko / Getty Images

Places to eat near Zlatni Rat

The best option for a meal is Mali Raj, located just above the beach by the car park. This alfresco tavern has a shady garden and serves delicious Dalmatian dishes such as grilled squid and fish. There are also various places where you can order drinks on the beach itself.

Getting there

Put Zlatnog rata is a shady mile-long (1.5km) pedestrian promenade that links Zlatni Rat to the historic center of the pretty town of Bol, the bus station and the ferry wharf. It follows the waterline all the way and is lined with pine trees and interesting sculpture. In summer, stalls sprout up, selling trinkets and ice creams, and touting tours and activities. Taxi boats run from the old-town harbor, and there is parking near the beach for those with their own wheels.