Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian artists. It's a surprisingly prestigious collection for such a small town, including works by such luminaries as sculptor Ivan Meštrović and expressionist painter Ignjat Job. The gallery is named after Brač-born Dešković (1883–1939), a sculptor who became famous for his depictions of animals – look for his Scratching Dog in the courtyard.