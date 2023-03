Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel by the beach was built in the 9th or 10th century on 6th-century foundations. Although it's often closed, the main church has a magnificent altar painting from the workshop of Venetian superstar Tintoretto. There's also a museum displaying rare manuscripts, coins, liturgical items and archaeological finds.