A few boats near the beach of Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn) on the island Brac.

©artem evdokimov/Shutterstock

Overview

Gathered around a compact marina, the old town of Bol is an attractive place made up of small stone houses and winding streets dotted with pink and purple geraniums. While it's short on actual sights, many of its buildings are marked with interpretative panels explaining their cultural and historical significance.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    Bol

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    Branislav Dešković Art Gallery

    Bol

    Housed in a Renaissance-baroque town house right on the seafront, this excellent gallery displays paintings and sculptures by 20th-century Croatian…

  • Dragon’s Cave

    Dragon’s Cave

    Bol

    It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed…

  • Dominican Monastery

    Dominican Monastery

    Bol

    Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…

  • Stina

    Stina

    Bol

    This local winery operates a slick, modern tasting room in the First Dalmatian Wine Co-op warehouse (built in 1903), right on the waterfront. Call in at…

  • Our-Lady-of-Carmel Church

    Our-Lady-of-Carmel Church

    Bol

    Bol's main parish church is a pretty baroque structure built between 1668 and 1788. The sturdy stone exterior is ornamented with a frilly pediment set…

