Our-Lady-of-Carmel Church

Bol

Bol's main parish church is a pretty baroque structure built between 1668 and 1788. The sturdy stone exterior is ornamented with a frilly pediment set with a clock, a finely sculpted rose window and a stone angel holding Veronica's veil over the door. Inside there are ornate baroque altars and a delicate marble pulpit.

