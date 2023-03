Tiny Stiniva is Vis’ most perfect cove. The high cliffs surrounding it form an almost complete circle, with a gap of only about 10m open to the sea. The beach is lined with large, smooth pebbles, which blaze white against the blue waters. Stiniva can be reached by an extremely steep and rough track, but it's much more easily accessed by boat. Most excursion boats from Vis Town and Komiža offer Stiniva as an option, but Rukavac is much closer.