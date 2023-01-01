When things began to get crazy-busy at the more impressive Blue Cave, tour operators started to market this much larger sea cave as a free alternative, despite its not having the ethereal lighting of its famous sister. The resulting surge in numbers has meant that there are now queues and admission fees to visit the Green Cave, too, which rather defeats the purpose.

The cave is located in the tiny uninhabited islet of Ravnik, just off the coast from Rukavac. Taxi boats departing from Rukavac charge around 150KN for the trip.