Franciscan Monastery

Overlooking a pretty cove, this 15th-century monastery has an elegant bell tower, built in the 16th century by a well-known family of stonemasons from Korčula. Its Renaissance cloister leads to a refectory containing lace, coins, nautical charts and valuable documents, such as an edition of Ptolemy’s Atlas printed in 1524. Inside, your eye will immediately be drawn to The Last Supper, an 8m by 2.5m work by the Venetian Matteo Ingoli that dates from the end of the 16th century.

The adjoining church, dedicated to Our Lady of Mercy, contains more fine paintings, such as the three polyptychs created by Francesco da Santacroce in 1583, which represent the summit of this painter’s work.