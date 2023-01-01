Benedictine Convent

Playwright and poet Hanibal Lucić was born here in 1485, but this town house has been home to a community of Benedictine nuns since 1664. Over the centuries the nuns have perfected the art of lacemaking, painstakingly weaving together fibres derived from dried agave leaves. This tradition has now been recognised by Unesco on its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. A small museum showcases the nuns' handiwork alongside a collection of paintings and liturgical paraphernalia.