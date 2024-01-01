Pokonji Dol

This large pebbly beach is literally at the end of the road if you're following the coast east from Hvar Town. There's a large restaurant here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    23.8 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    27.54 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    11.07 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    23.78 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    9.69 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • St Lawrence's Cathedral

    St Lawrence's Cathedral

    26.48 MILES

    Trogir's show-stopping attraction is its three-naved Venetian cathedral, one of the finest architectural works in Croatia, built between the 13th and 15th…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    11.51 MILES

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

  • 500px Photo ID: 130117679 - Solin ancient arena old ruins, Dalmatia, Croatia

    Salona

    26.14 MILES

    The ruins of the ancient city of Salona, situated at the foot of the mountains just northeast of Split, are the most archaeologically important in Croatia…

Nearby Hvar Town attractions

1. Mekićevica

0.56 MILES

A 25-minute walk via a scenic but rocky path from Pokonji Dol will bring you to this secluded, pebbly beach. It's a pretty spot, but its isolation means…

2. Franciscan Monastery

0.71 MILES

Overlooking a pretty cove, this 15th-century monastery has an elegant bell tower, built in the 16th century by a well-known family of stonemasons from…

3. St Stephen's Cathedral

0.85 MILES

Providing a grand backdrop to the main square, this baroque cathedral was built in the 16th and 17th centuries at the height of the Dalmatian Renaissance…

4. Episcopal Museum

0.85 MILES

Adjoining the cathedral, this treasury houses silver vessels, embroidered liturgical robes, numerous Madonnas, a 13th-century icon, an elaborately carved…

5. Trg Sv Stjepana

0.89 MILES

Stretching from the harbour to the cathedral, this impressive rectangular square was formed by filling in an inlet that once reached out from the bay. At…

6. Arsenal

0.91 MILES

Mentioned in Venetian documents as ‘the most beautiful and the most useful building in the whole of Dalmatia’, the Arsenal once served as a repair and…

7. Benedictine Convent

0.94 MILES

Playwright and poet Hanibal Lucić was born here in 1485, but this town house has been home to a community of Benedictine nuns since 1664. Over the…

8. Fortica

1.02 MILES

Looming high above the town and lit with a golden glow at night, this medieval castle occupies the site of an ancient Illyrian settlement dating from…