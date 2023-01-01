St Stephen's Cathedral

Providing a grand backdrop to the main square, this baroque cathedral was built in the 16th and 17th centuries at the height of the Dalmatian Renaissance to replace a cathedral destroyed by the Turks. Parts of the older building include stone reliefs of saints near the rear of the nave and carved 15th-century choir stalls. The building's most distinctive feature is its tall, rectangular bell tower, which sprouts an additional window at each level, giving it an oddly top-heavy appearance.