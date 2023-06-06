Hvar Town

Town square, people walking

Overview

The island’s hub and busiest destination, Hvar Town is estimated to draw around 20,000 people a day in the high season. It’s amazing that they can all fit in the small bay town, where 13th-century walls surround beautifully ornamented Gothic palaces and traffic-free marble streets, but fit they do.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Trg Sveti Stjepana (St Stephan's Square), with Arsenal (right foreground) and the Cathedral of Sveti Stjepana at (back of square).

    Arsenal

    Hvar Town

    Mentioned in Venetian documents as ‘the most beautiful and the most useful building in the whole of Dalmatia’, the Arsenal once served as a repair and…

  • Hvar Town and tourists at Hvar Spanish Fort (Fortica) at sunset, Hvar Island, Dalmatian Coast, Adriatic, Croatia, Europe

    Fortica

    Hvar Town

    Looming high above the town and lit with a golden glow at night, this medieval castle occupies the site of an ancient Illyrian settlement dating from…

  • Fishing boats and Franciscan monastery.

    Franciscan Monastery

    Hvar Town

    Overlooking a pretty cove, this 15th-century monastery has an elegant bell tower, built in the 16th century by a well-known family of stonemasons from…

  • St. Stephens Cathedral in St. Stephens Square at night, Hvar Town, Hvar Island, Dalmatian Coast, Croatia, Europe

    Trg Sv Stjepana

    Hvar Town

    Stretching from the harbour to the cathedral, this impressive rectangular square was formed by filling in an inlet that once reached out from the bay. At…

  • St Stephen's Cathedral

    St Stephen's Cathedral

    Hvar Town

    Providing a grand backdrop to the main square, this baroque cathedral was built in the 16th and 17th centuries at the height of the Dalmatian Renaissance…

  • Benedictine Convent

    Benedictine Convent

    Hvar Town

    Playwright and poet Hanibal Lucić was born here in 1485, but this town house has been home to a community of Benedictine nuns since 1664. Over the…

  • Dubovica

    Dubovica

    Hvar Town

    This gorgeous grin of beach has a tiny cluster of stone houses and a couple of cafe-bars. The juxtaposition of the white pebbles alongside the brilliant…

  • Episcopal Museum

    Episcopal Museum

    Hvar Town

    Adjoining the cathedral, this treasury houses silver vessels, embroidered liturgical robes, numerous Madonnas, a 13th-century icon, an elaborately carved…

