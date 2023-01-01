Trg Sv Stjepana

Stretching from the harbour to the cathedral, this impressive rectangular square was formed by filling in an inlet that once reached out from the bay. At 4500 sq metres, it’s one of the largest old squares in Dalmatia. Hvar Town's walled core, established in the 13th century, covers the slopes to the north. The town didn't spread south until the 15th century.

Look for the well, which is hidden among the umbrellas of the restaurants closest to the cathedral. It was built in 1520 and has a wrought-iron grille dating from 1780.