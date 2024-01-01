Episcopal Museum

Adjoining the cathedral, this treasury houses silver vessels, embroidered liturgical robes, numerous Madonnas, a 13th-century icon, an elaborately carved sarcophagus and, intriguingly, a stamp collection. A highlight is a 15th-century golden chalice that was a gift from the last king of Bosnia.
