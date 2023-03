At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread out like a map, with Vis and the mountains of the Pelješac Peninsula and Biokovo filling the horizon. It's easily reached by a good sealed road through a pine forest (look for the turnoff southeast of Nerežišća) or sweat your way up from Bol on foot (two hours) or by mountain bike.