It takes about an hour to hike to this strange cave from Murvica, 5km west of Bol, where an extremely unusual set of reliefs decorates the walls. Believed to have been sculpted by an imaginative 15th-century friar, the carvings include angels, animals and a gaping dragon in a blend of Christian and pagan symbols. The cave can only be accessed on a guided tour; either call Zoran Kojdić directly or ask at the tourist office. You'll need decent walking shoes.