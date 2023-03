While the rest of the island is rocky or pebbly, Vis' eastern end has a few sandy beaches. Milna sits right beside the main road, a sandy beach with strikingly blue water and several small islands forming an idyllic backdrop. However, you're better off taking a 15-minute walk along the shrub-lined path at the southern end of the beach to neighbouring Zaglav, which is even prettier and quieter. Sadly, both beaches seem to attract rubbish washing in from the sea.