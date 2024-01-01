St Lawrence's Church

Hvar Island

Fifteenth-century St Lawrence's is crammed with valuable art, including what is believed to be a Veronese triptych above the high altar.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • JULY 11, 2017: Empty courtyard in Diocletian's Palace.

    Diocletian’s Palace

    25.38 MILES

    Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…

  • View in a bright sunny day of fortress Klis near Split in Croatia.

    Klis Fortress

    27.16 MILES

    Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…

  • Croatia, Dalmatia, Brac island, Bol, Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) beach

    Zlatni Rat

    5.53 MILES

    Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…

  • St Dominus Cathedral belfry, Diocletian's Palace .

    Cathedral of St Domnius

    25.36 MILES

    Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…

  • Pustinja Blaca hermitage on the rock.

    Blaca Hermitage

    10.49 MILES

    Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…

  • x-default

    St Mark’s Cathedral

    28.04 MILES

    Dominating the little square at Korčula's heart is this magnificent 15th-century cathedral, built from Korčula limestone in a Gothic-Renaissance style by…

  • Vidova Gora

    Vidova Gora

    7.22 MILES

    At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…

  • 500px Photo ID: 130117679 - Solin ancient arena old ruins, Dalmatia, Croatia

    Salona

    26.64 MILES

    The ruins of the ancient city of Salona, situated at the foot of the mountains just northeast of Split, are the most archaeologically important in Croatia…

Nearby Hvar Island attractions

1. Vina Carić

0.09 MILES

Offers tastings and snacks from its cellar in Vrboska, 5km northwest of Jelsa.

2. Our-Lady-of-Mercy Church-Fortress

0.1 MILES

From the outside Our-Lady-of-Mercy is very much a castle, with only the cross and three bells at the top marking it out as a church. It was fortified in…

3. Church of the Assumption

1.81 MILES

Jelsa's parish church has an elegant baroque facade and a Renaissance bell tower, while inside there are ceiling frescos and an elaborate marble high…

4. Vina Tomić

2.07 MILES

A local winery offering tastings in an atmospheric stone cellar above Mina bay.

5. St Stephen's Church

3.62 MILES

Built in 1605, this large church has a baroque facade and water-damaged paintwork inside in shades of pale green, blue and grey. Note the faux-marble…

7. Tvrdalj

3.75 MILES

This fortified house was built by aristocrat and writer Petar Hektorović (1487–1572) in the 16th century. At its heart is a lovely, lush Renaissance…

8. Dominican Monastery

5.49 MILES

Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…