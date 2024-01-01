Fifteenth-century St Lawrence's is crammed with valuable art, including what is believed to be a Veronese triptych above the high altar.
St Lawrence's Church
Hvar Island
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.38 MILES
Taking up a prime harborside position, the extraordinary complex of Diocletian's Palace is one of the most imposing ancient Roman structures in existence…
27.16 MILES
Controlling the valley leading into Split, the imposing Klis Fortress spreads along a limestone bluff, reaching 1260ft (385m) at its highest point. Its…
5.53 MILES
Zlatni Rat, Croatia's most photographed beach, extends like a tongue into the sea for about a quarter of a mile (400m). Despite the hype and constant…
25.36 MILES
Split’s octagonal cathedral is one of the best-preserved ancient Roman buildings still standing. It was built as a mausoleum for Diocletian, the last…
10.49 MILES
Things can't have looked too different on the approach to this remote mountain cleft when a small group of priests and their servants, on the run from the…
28.04 MILES
Dominating the little square at Korčula's heart is this magnificent 15th-century cathedral, built from Korčula limestone in a Gothic-Renaissance style by…
7.22 MILES
At 778m, Vidova Gora is the highest point on the Adriatic Islands and the view from the top is astounding. From here the entire island of Hvar is spread…
26.64 MILES
The ruins of the ancient city of Salona, situated at the foot of the mountains just northeast of Split, are the most archaeologically important in Croatia…
Nearby Hvar Island attractions
0.09 MILES
Offers tastings and snacks from its cellar in Vrboska, 5km northwest of Jelsa.
2. Our-Lady-of-Mercy Church-Fortress
0.1 MILES
From the outside Our-Lady-of-Mercy is very much a castle, with only the cross and three bells at the top marking it out as a church. It was fortified in…
1.81 MILES
Jelsa's parish church has an elegant baroque facade and a Renaissance bell tower, while inside there are ceiling frescos and an elaborate marble high…
2.07 MILES
A local winery offering tastings in an atmospheric stone cellar above Mina bay.
3.62 MILES
Built in 1605, this large church has a baroque facade and water-damaged paintwork inside in shades of pale green, blue and grey. Note the faux-marble…
6. Dominican Monastery of St Peter the Martyr
3.7 MILES
Founded in 1482, this monastery was damaged by the Turks in 1571 and later fortified with a tower. Palms, orange trees, hydrangeas and lavender bloom in…
3.75 MILES
This fortified house was built by aristocrat and writer Petar Hektorović (1487–1572) in the 16th century. At its heart is a lovely, lush Renaissance…
5.49 MILES
Positioned at the end of a pretty pebbly beach, this monastery was founded in 1475, but it's far from the oldest structure on the site; the little chapel…