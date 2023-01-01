Dominican Monastery of St Peter the Martyr

Founded in 1482, this monastery was damaged by the Turks in 1571 and later fortified with a tower. Palms, orange trees, hydrangeas and lavender bloom in the cloister garden, and there's an interesting little museum packed with fossils, ancient Greek inscriptions, Greek and Roman coins, and beautiful religious icons dating from the 16th to 18th centuries. The highlight, however, is Tintoretto's engrossing 16th-century painting, Lamentation of Christ.