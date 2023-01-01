This fortified house was built by aristocrat and writer Petar Hektorović (1487–1572) in the 16th century. At its heart is a lovely, lush Renaissance garden, set around the green waters of a pond stocked with mullet, as it was in Hektorović's day. It's a reflection of his favourite pastime, as recorded in his most famous poetic work, Fishing and Fishermen’s Chat (1555).

Quotes from the writer's work are inscribed on the walls in Latin and Croatian. The one above the toilet alcove (a rare luxury for the time) reads: 'Know what you are and then you can be proud'. You'll find it tucked away in a corner of the entry hall, which is the only part of the interior of the building that's open to the public.