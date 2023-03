Built in 1605, this large church has a baroque facade and water-damaged paintwork inside in shades of pale green, blue and grey. Note the faux-marble paint effect in the sanctuary, the Venetian high altar from 1702 and the over-the-top rococo organ loft. The freestanding bell tower was constructed in 1753, partly from stones pillaged from the ancient Greek town walls. Look out for a Roman stone relief of Eros facing the street, to the right of the church.