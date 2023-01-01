Built into the western wall of Diocletian's Palace, Split's synagogue is the third-oldest synagogue in Europe that's still in use. Created out of two medieval houses in the 16th century, in what was then the Jewish ghetto, it attained its current appearance around 1728.

Split's Jewish community, which can be traced back to Roman times, has around 100 members today. As there is no permanent rabbi, the community is more traditional than religious. Split’s first Jewish wedding for 70 years was held at the synagogue in September 2012, the first official ceremony since WWII. The previous wedding was in 1943, a year after the synagogue had been pillaged by Italian fascists.