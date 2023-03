Housed in a building that was the city’s first hospital (1792), this gallery exhibits 400 works of art spanning 700 years. Upstairs is the permanent collection – a chronological journey that starts with religious icons and continues with works by the likes of Paolo Veneziano, Albrecht Dürer and Guido Reni, alongside the work of locals such as Vlaho Bukovac, Ivan Meštrović and Cata Dujšin-Ribar. The temporary exhibits downstairs change every few months.