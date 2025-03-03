Embraced by towering hills and sprawled along the jagged shores of the azure Adriatic Sea, Dubrovnik sets a majestic stage for watching the sun touch down on the horizon amidst a meditative play of oranges and magentas.

With over 250 sunny days per year, the sun’s grand finale is equally amazing in summer or winter, especially when the cold bura (northeasterly wind) clears the skies of even the smallest clouds. The medieval old town's picturesque stone walls and the glittering sea, with its constellation of islands, become even more beautiful as they bask in the seductive glow of the setting sun. Here are the best places to see it.

Dubrovnik is even more spectacular at sunset. AlbertoLoyo/Getty Images

1. Head to the hilltops for bird’s-eye views

Those who want to watch the sun go down from high up will have options galore in hilly Dubrovnik. Towering 412m (1352ft) directly above Dubrovnik's old town, Mt Srđ is perhaps an obvious choice. Take a four-minute cable car ride, a short twisting drive, or a brisk 45-minute hike up a serpentine path to admire the sunset as it paints a glow over the old town’s terracotta roofs. For a more remote feeling, head across the town to the leafy Mala Petka (Small Petka hill). Find the rugged path that leads from the forested promenade to the hilltop and marvel at the views of the sun setting over dramatic cliffs and tiny Grebeni rocks.

2. See picture-perfect views of the old town from St Jacob's beach

Backed by a monumental cliff, this secluded west-facing beach offers full-frontal views of Dubrovnik's old town from its vantage point a couple of kilometers to the east. The pebbles of St Jacob's (Sveti Jakov) beach sit precisely 163 stairs beneath road level, so for a more serene and stylish arrival, inquire about boat transfers with any of the vendors at the old town harbor. The low-key beach restaurant and bar makes St Jacob’s beach a great option for a full day of sunbathing followed by a million-dollar sunset view.

Kayaking in the Bay of Dubrovnik during sunset. MediaArt_HQ/Shutterstock

3. Paddle off into the sunset

If you're looking for an active way to enjoy the Dubrovnik sunset, the kayaking experts at Dubrovnik Walks have you covered. After meeting up at their check-in point by 1A bus stop in Pile (look for the orange umbrella), their sunset tours set out from the small beach by Fort Bokar. The classic two-hour tour takes you beneath the City Walls and by mystical Lokrum island, stopping off at the striking Betina Cave beach for a snorkel on the way. If you want more of a workout, opt for the three-hour tour that circles the island. Both trips includes fruit and a glass of local wine to toast the sunset – you'll definitely feel like you earned it.

4. Take an evening stroll around the city walls

Although Dubrovnik's famous medieval city walls generally close before sunset (with last entrance at 7:30pm in high summer and 3pm in winter), smart visitors come towards the end of the day when day-trippers have departed and the midday heat has begun to subside. Swifts rise for their last swirl of the day, dotting the old town’s red roofs with the hypnotic synchronicity of their flight. Start the 2km (1.2-mile) anticlockwise walk around the walls at the Ploče Gate entrance to get the steepest climbs out of the way first and finish your visit with the best views out over the sea.

The replica 16th-century ship, Karaka, docked near Dubrovnik's city walls. Pedro Costa Simeao/Getty Images

5. Cruise aboard a three-masted ship

What could make you feel more like a VIP than sailing into the sunset holding a glass of sparkling wine? It couldn’t hurt to do so aboard Karaka, a faithful replica of a 16th-century merchant ship (that also featured in Game of Thrones). Along the 1½-hour-long cruise, enjoy the commentary of a local guide as you marvel at the sights of Lokrum island and the City Walls, all dreamy in the twilight. Departure times from the old town harbor vary according to sundown times, so double-check when booking. You can also add on a 45-minute night cruise from the old town to Gruž harbor, but make sure to eat beforehand as no food is served on board.

6. Enjoy a drink and have a swim at a hole-in-the-wall bar

Dubrovnik's Buža bars (literally "hole-in-the-wall" bars) grace many a bucket list. Poised on the southern cliffs outside the city walls, to find them you should venture up the Jesuit stairs (aka the Walk of Shame steps from the hit TV series Game of Thrones) and across Bošković square at the top. When you hit the city walls, decide whether to turn left towards swanky Bard or right for the more rustic Buža, popular for diving off the rocks. Don’t forget to bring your swimwear, as these bars double for beaches.

Lokrum island glowing in the light of the setting sun. Stuart Westmorland/Photographer's Choice RF/Getty Images

7. Discover the peaceful Lokrum island

Take a 15-minute boat trip from the old port to leave the hustle and bustle behind and discover heavenly serenity on Lokrum island. Covered in lush forests that abound in shade and wandering peacocks, Lokrum welcomes action lovers, relaxation-seekers, and families alike. Roam the botanical garden for sights of sky-high eucalyptus trees and perky cacti; head up the steep Paradise trail to the Napoleonic fort that rocks stunning views of the old town, or travel back in time in the pretty Benedictine monastery, which also houses a Game of Thrones exhibit and an Iron Throne to take photos in. At the end of the day, snatch a spot at the west-facing rocks and indulge in a meditative sundown before heading back to the town on the last boat.

8. Pair the sunset with a cocktail

There’s hardly a better way of taking in the end-of-the-day play of colors than with a colorful drink in hand. An easy walk from the old town, the elegant Fratellos Prosecco Bar boasts stunning views over the neighborhood of Boninovo paired with a curated selection of finger foods, bubbles and cocktails. In Gruž, the chilled-out Love Bar showcases sunsets over Dubrovnik’s happening harbor from its prime spot on the rooftop of a former socialist factory. In Lapad, pair the sweetness of sundown with delicious desserts at the relaxed terrace of Hotel More Tramuntana bar, then as the sun drops follow it down to sea level, where you’ll find the perfect spot for an aperitif: Cave Bar More, set in an atmospheric cave.

Sunset from Cavtat waterfront, a short journey down the coast from Dubrovnik. VikaValter/Getty Images

9. Get front-row seats to the sunset at Cavtat waterfront

Boasting the charm of Dubrovnik minus the crowds, Cavtat makes for a perfect day trip. Sitting about 15km (9 miles) further down the coast, it is easy to reach by boat shuttles from the old port or by public bus number 10. Flanked with a church tower at both ends, its enchanting historic core towers above the palm-tree-lined seafront, a perfect stage for yachts and sunsets. You can opt for a coffee with a view, a sighting from the bench, but also a first-class meal at some of the excellent local restaurants, like Ankora or Leut. Those who want to pair the sunset with a swim should stroll along the pine-shaded Rat peninsula, where along with fab sunsets, rocky beaches offer anything from hip vibes at Kamen Mali to family idyll at Ključice.

10. Go deep into the countryside of Konavle

Those seeking a private rendezvous with the descending sun should head to Konavle, the furthest point southeast of Croatia. Nestled amid barren karst slopes at 484m (1588ft), the remote Sivi Soko (Grey Falcon) viewpoint is likely to be all yours. To enjoy the spectacular views over Cavat, Župa and the tiny islets Supetar and Mrkan, turn off the D8 motorway at Zvekovica, and follow the signs to Velji Do village; the platform is on the left. Those who would prefer to understand what it was like to admire sunsets over a crossbow should venture to the far-flung Dunave village and its medieval fort Sokol Grad, which sports amazing views over the green Konavle valley from its tiny rooftop lookout under the flapping Croatian flag.

This article was first published in December 2016