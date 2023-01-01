Sokol Grad

Perched atop a 25m-high crag, this fairy-tale castle has a name which literally means 'Falcon Town', and it certainly provides a bird's-eye view of Konavle. Built to guard one of the historic routes leading through the mountains to Hercegovina, the site has been occupied from prehistoric times, with the Romans, Byzantines and various medieval states taking turns to hold it before Dubrovnik wrested control. Restored and partly reconstructed, it now houses interesting displays on medieval weaponry and the castle's history.